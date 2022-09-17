Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.97.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,408,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,667,000 after buying an additional 67,550 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 761,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,397,000 after buying an additional 78,226 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,343,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,575,000 after buying an additional 909,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 84,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 31,876 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

