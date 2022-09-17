Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Stonnington Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Stonnington Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.8% of Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $407,000. Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in Broadcom by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $502.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.56. The stock has a market cap of $203.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.91 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.