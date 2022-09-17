Brokerages Set Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Target Price at $54.40

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MONRF. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Moncler from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Moncler from €59.50 ($60.71) to €62.00 ($63.27) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Moncler from €60.00 ($61.22) to €62.00 ($63.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Moncler from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, HSBC raised Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Get Moncler alerts:

Moncler Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MONRF opened at $45.15 on Friday. Moncler has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $78.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average of $48.49.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.