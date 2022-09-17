Brokerages Set Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT at $271.19

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $271.19.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Cowen increased their target price on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Paylocity from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Paylocity from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company.

Paylocity Stock Performance

PCTY opened at $248.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.83 and a 200-day moving average of $202.32. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $152.01 and a 52-week high of $314.49. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 154.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $228.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,931,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,780,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,002,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,931,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,780,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,002,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $174,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,223 shares of company stock valued at $48,456,773 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 1,730.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Further Reading

