Brokerages Set Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Target Price at $105.00

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

PUMSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Puma from €95.00 ($96.94) to €82.00 ($83.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Puma from €110.00 ($112.24) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Puma from €109.00 ($111.22) to €105.00 ($107.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Shares of Puma stock opened at $5.54 on Monday. Puma has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

