Brokerages Set The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Target Price at $406.00

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $406.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COO. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,558,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 198,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $83,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO stock opened at $291.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $311.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.23. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $283.03 and a 52 week high of $444.22. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.05). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

