BRP Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $8.60 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for BRP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 14th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now anticipates that the company will earn $8.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.88. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $8.70 per share.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 388.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share.

BRP Stock Down 3.6 %

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.92.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $68.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.70. BRP has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $99.05.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.69%.

Institutional Trading of BRP

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in BRP in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in BRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BRP in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in BRP in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 27.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.