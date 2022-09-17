BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) PT Raised to C$138.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.92.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of DOOO opened at $68.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.33 and its 200-day moving average is $72.70. BRP has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $99.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.91. BRP had a net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 388.75%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. BRP’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BRP will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,746,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,373,000 after acquiring an additional 966,038 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,113,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,978 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after acquiring an additional 407,545 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 765,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,870,000 after acquiring an additional 57,074 shares during the period. 27.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.