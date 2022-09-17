BSCPAD Market Cap Reaches $11.17 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One BSCPAD coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000708 BTC on exchanges. BSCPAD has a total market capitalization of $11.17 million and $112,110.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BSCPAD has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BSCPAD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity.Telegram”

