BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR)

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Renovacor (NYSE:RCORGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

RCOR has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Renovacor in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Renovacor in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renovacor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE RCOR opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. Renovacor has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Renovacor stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Renovacor, Inc. (NYSE:RCORGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Renovacor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Renovacor, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering various precision therapies to enhance the lives of patients and families battling genetically-driven cardiovascular and mechanistically-related diseases. It primarily focuses on the treatment of BCL2-associated athanogene 3 (BAG3) mutation-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM).

