BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR)

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

RCOR has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Renovacor in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Renovacor in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renovacor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Renovacor Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE RCOR opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. Renovacor has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Renovacor Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Renovacor stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Renovacor, Inc. ( NYSE:RCOR Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Renovacor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Renovacor, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering various precision therapies to enhance the lives of patients and families battling genetically-driven cardiovascular and mechanistically-related diseases. It primarily focuses on the treatment of BCL2-associated athanogene 3 (BAG3) mutation-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM).

