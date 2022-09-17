BTIG Research Cuts NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Price Target to $23.00

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NTST. KeyCorp cut their price target on NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT Price Performance

NYSE NTST opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.65 million, a PE ratio of 97.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $25.60.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETSTREIT

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.02%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,174,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,426,000 after buying an additional 4,256,405 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,590,000 after purchasing an additional 301,952 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,548,000 after purchasing an additional 868,869 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,642,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,873,000 after purchasing an additional 643,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,291,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,239,000 after purchasing an additional 176,654 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.