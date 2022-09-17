BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a $239.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Penumbra from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.90.

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of Penumbra stock traded down $7.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,313. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.41. Penumbra has a one year low of $114.86 and a one year high of $292.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.05 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total transaction of $297,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,714,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total transaction of $297,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,714,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $30,662.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,522. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,498,000 after acquiring an additional 419,632 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 402.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 126,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 104.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,703,000 after acquiring an additional 111,824 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 8.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,300,000 after acquiring an additional 90,749 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter worth $8,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

