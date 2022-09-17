Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 10,283 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 181.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,608,000 after purchasing an additional 130,015 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $54.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.31 and a 200 day moving average of $58.22. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

