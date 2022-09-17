Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $47.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Compass Point downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

