Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 531.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,045,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,993 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,398 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.89.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.15%.

In other news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

