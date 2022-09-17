Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $106.11 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.87.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

