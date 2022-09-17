Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 144 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,434 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Cigna accounts for about 1.1% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Cigna by 116.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter worth $30,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Cigna by 6,200.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,158 shares of company stock worth $11,581,956. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Stock Performance

CI stock opened at $290.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.74. The company has a market capitalization of $88.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $296.29.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

