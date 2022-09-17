Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 825 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 27.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,185,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRT opened at $100.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $92.02 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.02 and its 200 day moving average is $109.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 123.70%.

In related news, Director David W. Faeder acquired 10,565 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRT. Raymond James cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.20.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

