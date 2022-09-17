Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW) Short Interest Up 41.1% in August

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the August 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Burtech Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Burtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Get Burtech Acquisition alerts:

Burtech Acquisition Price Performance

BRKHW remained flat at $0.05 on Friday. 5,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,541. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08. Burtech Acquisition has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.25.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry in the Americas. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burtech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burtech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.