Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.81

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.81 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.54 ($0.03). Byotrol shares last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.03), with a volume of 259,849 shares trading hands.

Byotrol Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £12.48 million and a PE ratio of -27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Byotrol news, insider Chris Sedwell acquired 113,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,397.23 ($4,104.92).

Byotrol Company Profile

Byotrol plc develops and commercializes infection control and prevention products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Professional and Consumer. The company offers products against coronavirus; medical device cleaning and disinfection products; disinfectant for animal welfare and chlorine tablets; surface disinfection, skin disinfection, instrument and equipment cleaner, odor control, body spill, and chemical mixing station products.

