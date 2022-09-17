Bytom Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.10 Million (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Bytom has a market cap of $17.02 million and $1.10 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00091616 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00082851 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00021566 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00031338 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00008018 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,768,533,356 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain.Bytom has been upgraded to Bytom 2.0, a PoS consensus blockchain, as opposed to from Bytom 1.0 with PoW consensus blockchain.Bytom 2.0 features a reformed economic model with lower total supply, lower inflation, and higher node rewards. Bytom 2.0 keeps expanding the use cases of BTM in governance, basic services, node campaigns and other scenarios.The token supply was reduced to 1.566 billion. The annual additional issuance was reduced to 30 million. Maximum node APR is 60%”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

