CACHE Gold (CGT) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.23 Million

CACHE Gold (CGT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $53.64 or 0.00266886 BTC on popular exchanges. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and $40.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CACHE Gold has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CACHE Gold alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.6% against the dollar and now trades at $647.14 or 0.03219692 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00102705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00824485 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold was first traded on February 21st, 2020. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 coins and its circulating supply is 78,923 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold.

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing.A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time.CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CACHE Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CACHE Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.