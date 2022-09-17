CACHE Gold Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,581.00 (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CGT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and $12,581.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CACHE Gold coin can now be purchased for $53.49 or 0.00267315 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 288.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14,811.33 or 0.74017908 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 595.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00102110 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002371 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00827170 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
CACHE Gold Coin Profile
CACHE Gold’s launch date was February 21st, 2020. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 coins and its circulating supply is 78,923 coins. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
