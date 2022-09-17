Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 485,800 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the August 15th total of 633,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of CXBMF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,293. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

