Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Callinex Mines Stock Performance

CLLXF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.82. 27,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,131. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87. Callinex Mines has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $3.08.

About Callinex Mines

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver ores. The company's flagship project is the Nash Creek property that covers an area of 3,320 meters located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

