Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Callinex Mines Stock Performance
CLLXF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.82. 27,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,131. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87. Callinex Mines has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $3.08.
About Callinex Mines
