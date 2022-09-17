Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the August 15th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Canadian Palladium Resources Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DCNNF traded down 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.06. The company had a trading volume of 66,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,348. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 12-month low of 0.04 and a 12-month high of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is 0.05 and its 200 day moving average is 0.06.

Get Canadian Palladium Resources alerts:

Canadian Palladium Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America and Europe. The company holds 100% interest in the East Bull Palladium Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Gerow Township, Ontario, Canada; and Tisová and TGER cobalt-copper properties located in Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.