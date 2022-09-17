Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Short Interest Down 19.6% in August

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 285,200 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the August 15th total of 354,700 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 599.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capital City Bank Group to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of CCBG stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $557.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.66. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

