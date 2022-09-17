Capital Market Strategies LLC Grows Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 400.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,193,491,000 after purchasing an additional 460,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fortinet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,984,156,000 after acquiring an additional 226,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,962,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,062,635,000 after acquiring an additional 94,027 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,577,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,906,000 after acquiring an additional 20,284 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,176,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $402,149,000 after acquiring an additional 21,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.84.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,405,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,505,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 62.25, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

