Capital Market Strategies LLC Has $524,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capital Market Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VIG traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $145.68. 1,296,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,635. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.56.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.