Capital Market Strategies LLC Sells 1,736 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Capital Market Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,112,000 after purchasing an additional 229,195 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,568,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,743,000 after buying an additional 61,466 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,562,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,682,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 466,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,874,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $22,298,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $48.69. The stock had a trading volume of 375,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,097. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.55 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.79.

