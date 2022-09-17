Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$51.00 at ATB Capital

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by ATB Capital from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CPX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Capital Power to C$57.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.20.

CPX opened at C$50.42 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$36.65 and a 1-year high of C$51.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.91. The stock has a market cap of C$5.87 billion and a PE ratio of 47.12.

Insider Activity

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$657.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital Power will post 2.7699999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.34, for a total transaction of C$1,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,735 shares in the company, valued at C$6,631,539.90. In other Capital Power news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 20,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.34, for a total value of C$1,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,735 shares in the company, valued at C$6,631,539.90. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total value of C$305,041.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,248,076.07. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,341.

About Capital Power



Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Further Reading

