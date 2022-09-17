CareTrust REIT, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:CTRE)

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
CareTrust REIT Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $20.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.96. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareTrust REIT
About CareTrust REIT
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.