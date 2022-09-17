CareTrust REIT, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:CTRE)

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTREGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $20.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.96. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

