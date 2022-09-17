Carillonium finance Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $31,853.72 (CAROM)

Carillonium finance (CAROM) traded 96.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Carillonium finance has a market cap of $31,853.72 and $106,812.00 worth of Carillonium finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Carillonium finance has traded down 92% against the US dollar. One Carillonium finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.6% against the dollar and now trades at $646.45 or 0.03221858 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00102613 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002415 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00825256 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Carillonium finance Coin Profile
Carillonium finance's official Twitter account is @carillonium.
Buying and Selling Carillonium finance
