Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 7,800 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. ABB comprises 2.1% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in ABB were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ABB by 5.9% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 199,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of ABB in the second quarter worth about $1,091,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 258.0% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 150,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 108,155 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in ABB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ABB by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ABB in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.03.

ABB Trading Down 2.7 %

ABB Profile

ABB traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.13. 1,873,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,081. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.82. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

