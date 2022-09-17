Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Has $6.90 Million Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging makes up approximately 4.3% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.11% of Graphic Packaging worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 29,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

GPK stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.31. 5,443,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,203,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.94. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $24.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In related news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.81.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

