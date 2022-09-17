Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Has $9.04 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,070 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up 5.6% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,372,733,000 after buying an additional 284,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,844,845 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,016,010,000 after purchasing an additional 44,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,623,079,000 after purchasing an additional 664,862 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,844,121 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,103,394,000 after purchasing an additional 299,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,506,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,436. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $140.33 and a one year high of $239.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.78 and a 200 day moving average of $173.80.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.05.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

