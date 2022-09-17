Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 600 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. KLA comprises 3.3% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of KLA by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 372,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,032,000 after purchasing an additional 147,485 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of KLA by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 113,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,941,000 after purchasing an additional 23,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $63,317.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,960,976.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,761 shares of company stock worth $5,468,670 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $335.53. 4,219,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,378. The company’s 50 day moving average is $356.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $282.83 and a 52 week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.16.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.