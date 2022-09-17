Cascades (TSE:CAS) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$11.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CAS. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Cascades from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cascades from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cascades has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.44.

Cascades Stock Performance

Shares of CAS opened at C$9.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.90. Cascades has a 12 month low of C$8.50 and a 12 month high of C$16.13. The firm has a market cap of C$960.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.81.

Cascades Dividend Announcement

Cascades ( TSE:CAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion. Equities analysts expect that Cascades will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mario Plourde purchased 8,300 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 273,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,529,754.75. In other Cascades news, Director Mario Plourde acquired 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.25 per share, with a total value of C$76,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,529,754.75. Also, Senior Officer Dominic Doré acquired 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,840.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$302,975.21. Insiders purchased 24,100 shares of company stock worth $213,367 over the last quarter.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

Featured Articles

