Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Director Acquires $100,084.30 in Stock

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) Director Mike Spanos purchased 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY stock opened at $214.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.45. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $223.90.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CASY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.00.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

