Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Director Acquires $100,084.30 in Stock

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) Director Mike Spanos purchased 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance
Shares of CASY stock opened at $214.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.45. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $223.90.
Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CASY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.00.
About Casey’s General Stores
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.
