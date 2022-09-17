Celo Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. In the last week, Celo has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a market cap of $373.06 million and approximately $7.90 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00004054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celo Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 462,324,704 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg. The official website for Celo is celo.org. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

