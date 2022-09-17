Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Update

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,141,600 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the August 15th total of 795,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 131.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Centamin Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CELTF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,127. Centamin has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

