CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.
CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 5.2 %
CEU stock opened at C$2.39 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$1.36 and a one year high of C$3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$612.50 million and a PE ratio of 8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.53.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director Philip Scherman bought 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 341,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$801,512.15. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 62,972 shares of company stock worth $152,988.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
See Also
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.