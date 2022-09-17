CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 5.2 %

CEU stock opened at C$2.39 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$1.36 and a one year high of C$3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$612.50 million and a PE ratio of 8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director Philip Scherman bought 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 341,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$801,512.15. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 62,972 shares of company stock worth $152,988.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About CES Energy Solutions

Several analysts have recently commented on CEU shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.60 to C$3.90 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.28.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

