Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,305 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,798 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up 0.9% of Stonnington Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on LNG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

LNG stock traded down $4.85 on Friday, reaching $167.25. 6,480,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,261. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $178.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

