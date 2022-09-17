Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $292.19

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 292.19 ($3.53) and traded as high as GBX 315.17 ($3.81). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 311 ($3.76), with a volume of 75,839 shares changing hands.

Chesnara Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 9.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 301.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 292.45. The company has a market cap of £476.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,763.89.

Chesnara Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a GBX 8.12 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.44%.

About Chesnara

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

