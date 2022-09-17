China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Short Interest Update

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,136,000 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the August 15th total of 4,852,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,920.0 days.

China Power International Development Stock Performance

CPWIF stock remained flat at 0.52 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of 0.51. China Power International Development has a 1-year low of 0.52 and a 1-year high of 0.53.

China Power International Development Company Profile

China Power International Development Limited, an investment holding company, develops, constructs, owns, operates, and manages power plants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Coal-Fired Electricity, Hydropower Electricity, and Photovoltaic Power Electricity segments.

