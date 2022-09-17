China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the August 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

China Shenhua Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of CSUAY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,970. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.18. China Shenhua Energy has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $13.98.

Get China Shenhua Energy alerts:

China Shenhua Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.3115 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from China Shenhua Energy’s previous dividend of $1.13. China Shenhua Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.