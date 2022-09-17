Chromia Reaches Market Capitalization of $95.44 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, Chromia has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Chromia has a market capitalization of $95.44 million and $15.21 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000842 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,977.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00056958 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012567 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005535 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00065319 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00078112 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Chromia

CHR is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/Teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chromia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. Chroma (CHR) is the native token designed to empower the Chromia platform and foster a mutually beneficial relationship between developers, users, and investors. One billion CHR tokens were created upon launch of the Chromia system. That constitutes the token supply limit, which means that no tokens will be created in the future. The CHR token’s main purposes: – Act as platform currency – Ecosystem staking – Payment of hosting fees – System-wide purposes Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Youtube | Instagram | TikTok Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

