CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 7,215 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $1,740,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in AT&T by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in AT&T by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729,013 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,825,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,387,088. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.