CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $13,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in General Mills by 204.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE GIS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.25. 6,718,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,112,648. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.47 and a 1-year high of $78.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

