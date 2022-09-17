CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 493,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,130 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $12,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 434.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 85,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 69,533 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 20,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:SBLK traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,043,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,779. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average is $26.93.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 52.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Star Bulk Carriers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 33.67%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

(Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.